Biden says Putin has 'already lost' Ukraine war2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 11:02 PM IST
Expressing hope that Ukraine's counter-offensive would force Russia to the negotiating table, US President Joe Biden Thursday said Vladimir Putin has already lost the war with the neighbour country
Expressing hope that Ukraine's counter-offensive would force Russia to the negotiating table, US President Joe Biden Thursday said Vladimir Putin has already lost the war with the neighbour country
