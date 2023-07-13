Expressing hope that Ukraine's counter-offensive would force Russia to the negotiating table, US President Joe Biden Thursday said Vladimir Putin has already lost the war with the neighbour country

"Putin's already lost the war. Putin has a real problem," AFP reported quoting Biden as saying at a press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. "There is no possibility of him winning the war in Ukraine," Biden added.

The US president said there was no real prospect of Putin using nuclear weapons and insisted the war would not drag on for years.

Though the NATO leaders could not give Kyiv a timeline for the group’s membership at the Finland summit this week, but Biden, other members pledged that Ukraine would one day join the alliance

NATO leaders had dashed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's hopes for a clear timeline to join the military alliance, saying at this week's summit in Vilnius that they would offer an invite only when "conditions are met".

But while Biden said no country could become a NATO member while it was at war -- with Ukraine joining now meaning a "third world war" -- he vowed Kyiv would one day join the club.

"It's not about whether or not they should or shouldn't join. It's about when they can join, and they will join NATO," Biden said.

'Don't go there'

Moscow's riposte to the NATO summit came in the form of its latest aerial assault on Ukraine, injuring four people, while Kyiv said it had destroyed 20 Russian attack drones and two cruise missiles.

In a sign of its anger at Western backing for Kyiv, Moscow said it would regard F-16 fighter jets sent to Ukraine as a "nuclear" threat because of their capacity to carry atomic bombs.

"Russia cannot ignore the ability of these aircraft to carry nuclear weapons. No amount of assurances will help here," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying by the Russian foreign ministry.

But Biden played down the latest bout of nuclear rhetoric from Russia.

"I don't think there's any real prospect... of Putin using nuclear weapons. Not only has the West but China and the rest of the world has said don't go there," he said.

Biden further assed that Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin should be careful of poisoning following the mercenary group's failed uprising in Russia

"God only knows what he's likely to do. We're not even sure where he is and what relationship he has. If I were (him), I'd be careful what I ate. I'd keep my eye on my menu," Biden sad in Helsinki.

The US president said he was "serious" on the prospect of a prisoner exchange for jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich to get him home from Russia.

'Unwavering' -

The US president was holding talks in the Finnish capital after G7 powers vowed to back Ukraine for as long as it takes to beat Russia.

Finland, which shares a 1,300 kilometre (800-mile) border with Russia, ended its historic military non-alignment and joined NATO following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden and the leaders of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden pledged "unwavering" support for Ukraine in a joint statement after the talks.

He pledged that the United States would remain a member of NATO, after being asked about what would happen if Trump, who mooted pulling out of the alliance, is re-elected next year.