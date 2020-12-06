Biden says Trump's actions might affect America, Prez continues allegations

President-elect Joe Biden pointed out that millions of American might be affected if Trump fails to act by the end of this month.

In a tweet, he writes, If Congress and President Trump fail to act by the end of December: 12 million Americans will lose unemployment benefits. Emergency paid leave will end. The moratorium on evictions will expire. The situation is urgent. Americans need help and they need it now.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump blasted Georgia’s elections as corrupt but urged his supporters to vote for two GOP senators facing re-election anyway, keeping up attacks that party leaders worry could backfire and end their control of the Senate.

At a Saturday rally in Valdosta, Georgia, Trump took aim at Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after complaining they didn’t take steps to reverse Democrat Joe Biden’s win in Georgia. The president continued to make unsubstantiated claims that there was widespread fraud in the Nov. 3 election.

“Your governor should be ashamed of himself," Trump said of Kemp, whom the president said had been cowed by the “radical left" into refusing to overturn Biden’s victory in Georgia. “He’s got to get a lot tougher."

The president told his supporters that they must make sure that Raffensperger, who has said multiple recounts showed that Biden is the winner, “knows what the hell he’s doing."

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted, Between Governor @DougDucey of Arizona and Governor @BrianKempGA of Georgia, the Democrat Party could not be happier. They fight harder against us than do the Radical Left Dems.

Trump’s relentless attacks on the election risks confirming the worst fears of Republican leaders, who have raised alarm that Trump’s rally might not help GOP Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. They face Jan. 5 run-off elections that will determine which party controls the Senate.

