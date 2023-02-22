Biden says Ukraine 'stands strong', Russia gives nuclear warning
- Putin suspends nuclear treaty over West's backing for Kyiv
- Biden vows to bolster NATO's eastern flank against Russia
WARSAW/MOSCOW : US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday Ukraine "stands strong" a year after Russia's invasion and that Moscow would never defeat it, speaking hours after the Kremlin suspended a landmark nuclear arms control treaty over the West's support for Kyiv.
