OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Biden says US determined to help India amid COVID-19 crisis

Acknowledging India's assistance last year when the United States was facing healthcare crisis caused by COVID-19 pandemic, the US President Joe Biden hass said that US is determined to "help" India as it faces unprecedented COVID-19 crisis today. The US President expressed the US commitment in a tweet today morning.

In a tweet, Biden acknowledged last year's assistance from India to America when the latter was facing a healthcare crisis.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Last year during the first COVID-19 wave, India shipped 50 million tablets of hydroxychloroquine to the United States following a request by then US President Donald Trump.

"Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need," Biden tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, the United States announced that it will provide the raw material required for the Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine to India.

The announcement was made after National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke on the phone with Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, expressing deep sympathy for the people of India following the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, the U.K.’s top civil servant, is preparing to face questions over Cummings’ claims as he faces the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs committee on Monday.Premium Premium

UK PMs Bori Johnson battles to get back on track amid ‘sleaze’ row

3 min read . 05:58 AM IST
Done properly, regulated market capitalism is supposed to match supply and demand, and provide the right incentives.Premium Premium

Global vaccine crisis is test of capitalism

4 min read . 05:51 AM IST
A Reuters poll of analysts published on April 13 showed an average forecast for growth of 5.0% in the UK, the world's fifth-biggest economy in 2021.Premium Premium

UK economy set to grow faster than the US this year — Goldman Sachs

1 min read . 05:44 AM IST
A health worker prepares to administer a dose of the Covid-19 vaccinePremium Premium

Sikkim imposes fresh Covid curbs: Schools, colleges shut till 31 May

1 min read . 05:40 AM IST

According to a readout from The White House, Sullivan affirmed America's solidarity with India. US and India are the two countries with the greatest number of COVID-19 cases in the world.

Meanwhile, US Vice President Kamala Harris has said America is working closely with the Indian government to rapidly deploy additional support and supplies during an alarming COVID-19 outbreak

"The U.S. is working closely with the Indian government to rapidly deploy additional support and supplies during an alarming COVID-19 outbreak. As we provide assistance, we pray for the people of India--including its courageous healthcare workers," Harris tweeted.

India is witnessing a deadly COVID-19 wave, with the country reporting over 3 lakh daily cases from the last few days.

India on Sunday reported 3,49,391 new Covid-19 cases and 2,767 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry, five states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Kerala -- contribute 54 per cent of the cases. (ANI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout