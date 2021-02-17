OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Biden says weather delays likely for vaccine
File Photo: US President Joe Biden (REUTERS)
Biden says weather delays likely for vaccine

1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 12:51 AM IST PTI

  • The Biden administration says the weather is expected to affect shipments from a FedEx facility in Memphis, Tennessee, and a UPS facility in Louisville, Kentucky

President Joe Biden's administration says delays in vaccine shipments and deliveries are likely because of severe weather across parts of the country.

The administration says the weather is expected to affect shipments from a FedEx facility in Memphis, Tennessee, and a UPS facility in Louisville, Kentucky. Both facilities serve as vaccine shipping hubs for multiple states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal agencies are working with the jurisdictions, as well as manufacturing and shipping partners, to assess weather conditions and to help offset potential delivery delays and cancellations.

A winter storm overwhelmed power grids and immobilized the Southern Plains before it carried heavy snow and freezing rain to New England and the Deep South, leaving behind record-setting cold temperatures.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

