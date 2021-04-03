Biden says with infrastructure bill US may add 19 million jobs

The Moody’s analysis also found that the Biden plan would “marginally reduce growth" next year, as higher taxes on corporations to pay for the initiatives would take effect before the added infrastructure spending or projects take off. Still, the economy would shift toward added growth and jobs starting in 2023, and projected that Biden’s first term would see an increase of 11.4 million jobs without the infrastructure plan, or 13.5 million if he’s able to score another major legislative victory.