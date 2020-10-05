Biden scores 14-point lead over Trump in poll after debate

Bill McInturff, a Republican pollster who directed the survey with Democrat Jeff Horwitt, cautioned that the poll was conducted during an unsettled moment after the caustic presidential debate—“a shock to the system," he called it—and could reflect a temporary reassessment of views. “The public can be taking a moment to say, ‘What did I just see, and how do I feel about it?’" he said. Mr. Trump could regain ground, Mr. McInturff said, given that “he has a history of bouncing back to some set point."