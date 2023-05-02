Biden Secured Trillions in Domestic Spending. Now Comes the Hard Part.

To help remedy that, Mr. Biden and his cabinet secretaries have been canvassing the nation talking about the laws, and the president plans to slap his name on signs on infrastructure projects around the country. “It’s important for people to know how it got built, why it got built and when it’s going to get built," said Mitch Landrieu, the former mayor of New Orleans and a senior White House official focused on implementation. “Telling the story is critically important."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}