Biden Seeks to Use Trump Supreme Court Win as Debate Pivot

President Joe Biden's beleaguered reelection campaign sought to divert attention from last week's debate performance to Monday's Supreme Court ruling that could allow former President Donald Trump to escape a prosecution related to the January 6 riot.

The attempted pivot by the president’s team comes as they are desperate to turn attention back to his Republican opponent and away from questions about the president’s age. Aides and allies continue to believe that Biden’s increasingly narrow path to victory relies on returning the national spotlight to Trump’s behavior — a difficult task after a woeful debate that has dominated national headlines for days.

The irony is that the high court's decision was also a political and legal windfall for Trump, who now is unlikely to be tried before the November election for his role in the plot to overturn his 2020 loss. It also limited the scope of Special Counsel Jack Smith's prosecution, if the case ever goes to trial, by ruling Trump cannot face charges over his official acts as president.

Within minutes of the 6-3 ruling along ideological lines, the Biden campaign and Democrats issued press releases and held calls to draw attention to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, part of the campaign’s post-debate strategy to make the election a binary choice between Biden and Trump, and casting the latter as a threat to democracy.

“As President Biden has said, nobody is above the law," Ian Sams, spokesman for the White House counsel’s office, said in a statement. “That is a core American principle and how our system of justice works. We need leaders like President Biden who respect the justice system and don’t tear it down."

Those assertions have been overshadowed after Biden's debate collapse, which raised questions about his ability to serve another four years in the White House and prompted calls for him to quit.

‘Freaking Insanity’

“It helps the Biden campaign make the argument," said Democratic strategist Maria Cardona. “Essentially what the court is saying is that the president can argue that he is acting within his official duties and he could get Seal Team Six to take out his political opponent. And that’s freaking insanity."

Those arguments won't solve all of Biden's problems. He has a serious hole to dig himself out of among voters who have increasing doubts about whether the 81-year-old can continue as commander-in-chief. A CBS News/YouGov poll taken after the debate found 72% of registered voters do not believe Biden has the mental and cognitive health to serve, up 7 percentage points from earlier in June.

What is virtually certain is that Trump won’t face another trial before election.

“The most important takeaway," said Cornell University Law School professor Michael Dorf, “is that there is no possibility of a trial before the election."

Indeed, Trump hailed the court's decision as a "BIG WIN FOR OUR CONSTITUTION AND DEMOCRACY" in a post on his social media website.

Trump remains a felon in the eyes of New York state, a fact Biden’s campaign hammered home to voters. But the Supreme Court’s opinion will only revive Trump’s “Teflon Don" image due to his ability to survive scandals that would have ended other politicians’ careers.

The timing of the court’s ruling was just as consequential as the decision itself.

Trump sought to delay his trial in the election interference case until after November. By taking up Trump's immunity challenge, debating it for months and then issuing a ruling four months before Election Day, the court delivered the outcome the former president wanted.

Lower courts will now have to decide the bounds of Trump’s immunity as it relates to his efforts to reverse his defeat to Biden in 2020, a process that will almost certainly stretch beyond November.

That means Trump can schedule a full slate of campaign rallies and fundraisers in an effort to seize on his advantage against Biden following last week’s debate without worrying much about the courts getting in the way.

Rallying Cry

The immunity ruling raises the stakes for Trump’s July 11 sentencing in the New York hush-money case. Judge Juan Merchan now stands to be the only judge to weigh criminal punishment against the presumptive Republican nominee as he campaigns to return to the White House.

Trump faces as many as four years in prison for his convictions in the New York case. The most likely outcome is that any sentence — whether jail, probation or another option — will be stayed pending the outcome of his appeal, which would push the resolution well beyond the election.

Trump has turned his legal woes into a rallying cry, energizing supporters and amassing donations from those who have eagerly bought into his claims of political persecution. The former president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., called the ruling "solid" in a post on X but also sought to keep up pressure over the indictments.

“I’m sure the corrupt prosecutors and DC judge will work overtime to continue their lawfare. It’s all they have left," Trump Jr. said.

But now if Trump defeats Biden, he could direct the Justice Department to dismiss the federal cases against him or pardon himself if he is eventually convicted. That would mean the likelihood of him ever being held legally liable for his actions that culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, or his handling of classified documents, is severely diminished.

"Trump has said there will be a bloodbath if he loses again. Well, I know what a bloodbath looks like, because I saw one," Harry Dunn, a former US Capitol Police officer who served during the Jan. 6 riot, said on a call with reporters organized by the Biden campaign.

The court that decided Trump’s immunity was shaped by the former president, who named three justices to the bench. Biden’s allies pointed out that Trump could further expand the conservative majority if he is reelected.

With assistance from Greg Stohr.

