Biden sidelined as Israel reshapes Middle East
Lara Seligman , Vera Bergengruen , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 04 Oct 2024, 09:05 AM IST
SummaryWhite House officials say they are closely coordinating on possible Iranian targets but have been blindsided repeatedly by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
WASHINGTON—As Israel prepares a retaliatory strike against Iran, the Biden administration increasingly resembles a spectator, with limited insight into what its closest Middle East ally is planning—and lessened influence over its decisions.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less