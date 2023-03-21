Biden signs law declassifying US intel on Covid origin2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 03:34 AM IST
'We need to get to the bottom of Covid-19's origins..., including potential links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology,' Biden said in a statement
US President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law a bill requiring the release of intelligence materials on potential links between the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
