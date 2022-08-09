Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Biden signs major semiconductors investment bill to compete against China

1 min read . 08:55 PM ISTAFP

  • Biden said at the White House it will help win the economic competition in the 21st century.

President Joe Biden signed into law Tuesday a multibillion dollar bill boosting domestic semiconductor and other high-tech manufacturing sectors that US leaders fear are being dominated by rival China.

The Chips and Science Act includes around $52 billion to promote production of microchips, the tiny but powerful and relatively hard-to-make components at the heart of almost every modern piece of machinery.

Biden said at the White House it will help "win the economic competition in the 21st century."

