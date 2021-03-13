OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Biden speech draws more broadcast viewers than Trump's first TV address

US President Joe Biden's prime-time address on the fight against COVID-19 attracted more broadcast television viewers on Thursday than former President Donald Trump's first speech to the nation, according to preliminary ratings data.

Roughly 18.2 million people watched Biden's speech on US broadcast networks ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, Hollywood publications Deadline and The Wrap reported on Friday. The speech was delivered just hours after Biden signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law, and came on his 50th day in office..

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
India has a target of installing 175,000MW of renewable energy by 2022. Of this, 100,000MW is to be generated by solar projects and 60,000MW by wind projects. Photo: Bloomberg

Payment risk resurfaces via discoms for wind projects: Crisil

2 min read . 05:03 PM IST
Shankar’s International Dolls Museum. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Fire breaks out at Shankar's International Dolls Museum in Delhi

1 min read . 05:02 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses during an event, in Jabalpur on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Hike in cases in Indore and Bhopal is a matter of concern: Madhya Pradesh CM

1 min read . 04:47 PM IST
China has approved four domestically made vaccines: two from state-owned Sinopharm, one from Sinovac, and another from CanSino

China aims to vaccinate 70-80% of population by mid-2022

1 min read . 04:24 PM IST

Trump's first televised address to the country occurred in August 2017 -- seven months after he took office -- when he spoke about the war in Afghanistan. That event attracted 17.7 million viewers on the four broadcast networks.

Updated figures that include cable TV viewership were expected to be released later on Friday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
A monitor displaying the virtual meeting of U.S. President Joe Biden (top L), Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison (bottom L), Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (top R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting, at Suga's official residence in Tokyo on March 12, 2021. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota / POOL / AFP) (AFP)

'PM Modi, it's great to see you': US Prez Joe Biden at Quad summit. Watch video

2 min read . 08:26 AM IST
USCIS said it may reopen and/or reconsider adverse decisions on Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker, made based on three rescinded policy memos.

H-1B visas: US to reconsider concerns raised during Donald Trump regime

4 min read . 08:55 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout