Biden speech draws more broadcast viewers than Trump's first TV address

Roughly 18.2 million people watched Biden's speech on US broadcast networks ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, according to reports

US President Joe Biden's prime-time address on the fight against COVID-19 attracted more broadcast television viewers on Thursday than former President Donald Trump's first speech to the nation, according to preliminary ratings data.

Trump's first televised address to the country occurred in August 2017 -- seven months after he took office -- when he spoke about the war in Afghanistan. That event attracted 17.7 million viewers on the four broadcast networks.

Updated figures that include cable TV viewership were expected to be released later on Friday.

