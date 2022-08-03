Biden still testing positive for COVID, his doctor says1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 09:58 PM IST
US President Joe Biden still testing positive for COVID, fever free but still experiencing occasional cough
U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 on Wednesday, his physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House, adding that the test was taken after Biden finished a light workout.