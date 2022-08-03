Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  Biden still testing positive for COVID, his doctor says

Biden still testing positive for COVID, his doctor says

President Joe Biden still testing positive for COVID
1 min read . 09:58 PM ISTChris Gallagher, Reuters

US President Joe Biden still testing positive for COVID, fever free but still experiencing occasional cough

U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 on Wednesday, his physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House, adding that the test was taken after Biden finished a light workout.

Biden continues to feel well and is fever free, O'Connor said, adding that the president is still experiencing an occasional cough but less frequently than on Tuesday.

Biden, 79, had just emerged from isolation on Wednesday last week after testing positive for COVID for the first time on July 21. He tested positive again on Saturday in what O'Connor described as a "rebound" case seen in a small percentage of patients who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

