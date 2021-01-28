Biden takes hands-off approach to Trump impeachment

Washington: President Biden is trying to avoid getting drawn into the approaching Senate impeachment trial as he balances Democratic calls to punish his predecessor with his desire to move forward with his ambitious agenda.

The wary approach includes contradicting calls from some Democrats for a quick trial start and declining to say whether former President Donald Trump should be convicted, though Mr. Biden has blamed Mr. Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

This week Mr. Biden told CNN that the trial “has to happen" but said he doubted enough Republicans would vote to convict, a day before 45 Republicans cast a vote questioning the Senate’s authority to hold an impeachment trial for a former president.

In another sign of distance, Vice President Kamala Harris, who could have presided over the trial as Senate president, plans to stay out of the process as much as possible, according to a person familiar with the situation, who said Ms. Harris never considered taking that role. Although she might still be called upon to break procedural ties during the trial in the evenly split Senate, the person said Ms. Harris’s involvement would be limited.

Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the Senate president pro tempore, was sworn in Tuesday as the presiding officer for the coming trial. Mr. Leahy wasn’t feeling well later in the day and was taken to a hospital “out of an abundance of caution," a spokesman said. He returned home Tuesday night and gaveled the Senate into session Wednesday.

During the trial, which begins Feb. 9, the White House expects to stay focused on policy priorities and not change its posture toward impeachment, according to an official. Despite some Republicans saying that the trial goes against Mr. Biden’s promises of bipartisanship and striving for unity, the official said the White House will continue to seek GOP support on its legislative agenda.

Mr. Biden entered office at a fragile time, with voters bitterly divided and after Mr. Trump for weeks pushed unproven claims of widespread voter fraud. While 87% of Democratic voters support convicting Mr. Trump in the impeachment trial, only 11% of Republicans do, according to a Monmouth University poll released this week.

Mr. Biden is enjoying a bump in public approval since the election, according to polls. The Senate trial could erode that support if GOP voters resent Democrats’ actions. Already, Republican lawmakers oppose some of his ideas, including a $1.9 trillion Covid-relief package, and the trial could embolden resistance.

“If he were to inject himself in this, there could be some danger and that’s why he’s letting Congress do its job," said Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt. “The first 100 days are super important for any president and arguably for Biden it’s even more important because of the pandemic and how divided the country is."

Mr. Biden’s Senate allies recognize the balancing act. “We have to demonstrate to the American people that we can do both: deliver confirmations [of the president’s nominees] and believe in accountability, and that will be a real challenging question for the Senate," said Sen. Chris Coons (D., Del.).

Sen. Tim Kaine (D., Va.) said Wednesday that, given the GOP stance, a trial doesn’t “seem the right prioritization of our time" and that Covid-19 relief and confirming cabinet nominees should be at the forefront. Mr. Kaine said he was working on an alternative, including a measure to censure Mr. Trump, though Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) affirmed Wednesday morning that a trial would happen.

Some Republicans say the trial belies Mr. Biden’s rhetoric.

“I listened to President Biden talking about healing this nation, about uniting this nation," Sen. Ron Johnson (R., Wis.), a Trump ally, said Tuesday. “Trial in the Senate would not be healing. It would be vindictive."

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) said last week on Fox News: “President Biden could, by picking up the phone, stand down impeachment. He could say to Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi, ‘President Trump is in Florida, I’m ready to move on.’"

Meanwhile, some groups on the left want Mr. Biden to be more forceful.

“I fear that Biden is missing the opportunity to force the congressional Republican Party to carry the stain of the Trumpist insurrection, which the majority of Americans not only condemn but also hold Trump and many congressional Republicans accountable for," said Waleed Shahid, spokesman for Justice Democrats, a group that advocates for Democrats to take more progressive stances.

Mr. Biden is in an unusual position given that both of Mr. Trump’s impeachments stemmed directly from the former president’s efforts against him. The first concerned Mr. Trump’s attempt to press Ukraine’s president to announce an investigation of Mr. Biden. He was impeached by the House in 2019 but acquitted in the GOP-controlled Senate in February 2020. The second stems from Mr. Trump urging his supporters to protest at the Capitol against Mr. Biden’s election victory.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has faced daily questions about impeachment. “The president believes that the Senate has the constitutional duty to proceed as they see fit on holding the former president accountable," she said Tuesday.

She also said Mr. Biden is working not just for the people who voted for him but the 74 million who backed Mr. Trump.

As leading Democrats made a push to begin the process of sending the House’s article of impeachment to the Senate this month, Mr. Biden was asked Friday by a reporter if he supported the timeline of Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) for a February trial. The president said he hadn’t seen details but quickly added: “The more time we have to get up and running and meet these crises, the better."

Lindsay Wise contributed to this article.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

