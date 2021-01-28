Biden takes hands-off approach to Trump impeachment

In another sign of distance, Vice President Kamala Harris, who could have presided over the trial as Senate president, plans to stay out of the process as much as possible, according to a person familiar with the situation, who said Ms. Harris never considered taking that role. Although she might still be called upon to break procedural ties during the trial in the evenly split Senate, the person said Ms. Harris’s involvement would be limited.

