A day after he was made in-charge of the China Task Force, Ratner said that the goal is not to boil the ocean. "What we're going to do here is try to identify the most important challenges and opportunities for the (Defense) Secretary, try to identify what should serve as his and his team's top priorities on China, whether those be issues that need secretary-level decisions or guidance, issues that need greater prioritization, attention, and resources, or issues that need either strength and/or new processes to move them forward to address them," he said.