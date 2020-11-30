Biden taps Yellen for Treasury, announces other members of economic team

WASHINGTON : US President-elect Joe Biden will nominate former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen to be his treasury secretary and announced other members of his economic team on Monday, the Biden transition team said in a statement.

The Democrat's picks include Wally Adeyemo as deputy treasury secretary, Neera Tanden as director of the Office of Management and Budget and Cecilia Rouse to lead the Council of Economic Advisers, the transition team said.

Biden also named the president of a historically Black college in Delaware as the head of his inauguration committee.

Delaware State University president Tony Allen, who once worked as a speechwriter for Biden in the Senate, will serve as chief executive officer of the Presidential Inaugural Committee. He also helped put on the nearly all-virtual Democratic National Convention this year.

Others named to the committee include the Biden campaign’s chief operating officer, Maju Varghese, national political director, Erin Wilson; and Nevada state senator Yvanna Cancela, one of the first elected officials to endorse Biden.

Inauguration celebrations usually include days of parties and mass gatherings. But with the coronavirus pandemic spiking, the committee will be tasked with finding alternatives and developing a significant online presence.

