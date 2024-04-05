Biden Tells Netanayhu US Support Hinges on Protecting Civilians
President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that US support for his war in Gaza would depend on new steps to protect civilians, a shift in position for the US leader who has faced mounting pressure to take a harder line against Israel amid mounting deaths.
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that US support for his war in Gaza would depend on new steps to protect civilians, a shift in position for the US leader who has faced mounting pressure to take a harder line against Israel amid mounting deaths.