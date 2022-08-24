Biden to announce student loan forgiveness plan

The president is set to announce later Wednesday that he will cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers making under $125,000 a year or couples making less than $250,000 a year, according to people familiar with the matter. In addition, those who receive federal Pell Grants and make less than $125,000 a year would be eligible for total forgiveness of up to $20,000, some of the people said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}