Biden to announce student loan forgiveness plan

4 min read.09:00 PM ISTAndrew Restuccia, The Wall Street Journal
The Biden administration is nearing a decision on student-loan forgiveness, an issue that could affect millions of Americans and reverberate in the coming midterm elections. Here are some of the key challenges complicating the final decision
President Biden is planning to take executive action to forgive $10,000 or more in federal student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, a move that would provide unprecedented relief for borrowers but is certain to draw political and legal challenges.
The president is set to announce later Wednesday that he will cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers making under $125,000 a year or couples making less than $250,000 a year, according to people familiar with the matter. In addition, those who receive federal Pell Grants and make less than $125,000 a year would be eligible for total forgiveness of up to $20,000, some of the people said.
The forgiveness applies to students with federal loans from both undergraduate and graduate programs, one of the people said.
The action would be the culmination of more than a year of debate within the Biden administration on debt forgiveness. Mr. Biden is also planning to announce an extension of the pandemic pause on student loan payments through the end of this year, the people said. Loan payments were set to resume for millions of borrowers after Aug. 31.
A plan to forgive around $10,000 of student debt for borrowers who make under $125,000 a year or around double that for married couples would include the vast majority of the 40 million people with student debt. The action could render up to 15 million borrowers whose balances are under $10,000 entirely free of student debt.
The provision for Pell Grant recipients would likely push that number higher, as around 7 in 10 borrowers with any federal loans also received a Pell grant. Pell Grant recipient graduates have about $4,500 more in debt than other graduates, according to a 2020 analysis of federal data by the Institute for College Access and Success, an advocacy group.
Mr. Biden has repeatedly delayed making a decision. In May, he said he would make an announcement within a “couple of weeks," which didn’t come to fruition.
The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the details of the coming announcement. The Washington Post earlier reported the additional loan forgiveness for Pell Grant recipients.
The White House has kept the details of the decision closely guarded. Only a small group of Mr. Biden’s top aides have been informed of his plans, people familiar with the matter said.
Mr. Biden spoke by phone on Tuesday night with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) to discuss the issue, and he separately held a joint call with Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Raphael Warnock of Georgia, according to people with knowledge of the conversations. All three Democrats have been encouraging Mr. Biden to forgive student debt.
Mr. Biden is scheduled to return to the White House on Wednesday from Delaware, where he is on vacation with his family. The president has said he would announce a decision on student loans by Aug. 31.
If the administration does act to cancel around $10,000 in debt, it will fall far short of what borrower advocates and progressive Democrats have demanded: Full student debt cancellation or at least canceling $50,000 per borrower. But it would represent a sea change in the federal government’s approach to higher education finance, and is a tacit admission that the decades-old programs designed to make college affordable haven’t lived up to their promise.
Polling has shown that Americans are divided on the issue of debt forgiveness, with support fluctuating depending on the details of the proposal. An NPR/Ipsos poll released in June found 55% support for the idea of forgiving up to $10,000 in student loan debt.
The decision, just over two months ahead of the midterm elections, would likely spark legal and political backlash from opponents of mass debt forgiveness, including Republicans who believe that voters will be turned off by a policy that puts taxpayers on the hook for individuals’ loans.
Republicans oppose broad student debt cancellation. In May, GOP senators led by Mitt Romney of Utah introduced a bill to limit presidential authority to cancel debt, though it hasn’t advanced in the Democratic-controlled Senate.
Mr. Biden’s moves to cancel debt “would not only be unfair to those who already repaid their loans or decided to pursue alternative education paths, but it would be wildly inflationary at a time of already historic inflation," Mr. Romney said.
Economists say that a tailored debt cancellation plan is unlikely to exacerbate short-term inflationary pressures, but could add to them in the long term, especially if universities continue to raise tuition because students may expect their loans to eventually be canceled.
Even some economists usually aligned with the White House, including former Clinton administration Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and former Obama administration economist Jason Furman, have criticised the cost of a potential student debt cancellation and warn that it could force future spending cuts or tax increases.
A budgeting model from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania estimated this week that forgiving $10,000 in federal student loan debt with income caps would cost around $300 billion over a 10-year period.
