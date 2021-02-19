Biden to ditch ‘America First’ in appeal for global partnership

In Europe, relief that the Trump era is over is tempered by a sense that aspects of his “America First" legacy will linger. Few officials in European capitals expect the U.S. to be as involved as it once was in international affairs. For some G-7 diplomats, that shift was clear as early as 2013, when former President Barack Obama refused to intervene in the Syrian civil war even after the country’s government crossed his “red line" against using chemical weapons.