Biden to get second Covid shot on Monday, intends to speed up vaccine release

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will get a second dose of a coronavirus vaccine on Monday, transition official David Kamin said adding, also key members of his team are being vaccinated.

The 78-year-old incoming president got his first Pfizer vaccine at the Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware on December 22. His wife Jill received the shot earlier. The event was televised to boost Americans' confidence in the jabs.

After getting his first shot, Biden told Americans "there's nothing to worry about" when they get vaccinated and that in the meantime they should keep wearing masks and "listen to the experts."

Biden to speed release of COVID vaccines

Meawhile with COVID-19 numbers surging in the US and vaccinations off to a slow start, Joe Biden will rapidly release most available vaccine doses to protect more people, his office confirmed on Friday.

“The president-elect believes we must accelerate distribution of the vaccine while continuing to ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible," spokesman T.J. Ducklo said in a statement. Biden “supports releasing available doses immediately, and believes the government should stop holding back vaccine supply so we can get more shots in Americans’ arms now."

Biden’s plan is not about cutting two-dose vaccines in half, a strategy that top government scientists recommend against. Instead, it would accelerate shipment of first doses and use the levers of government power to provide required second doses in a timely manner.

The Trump administration has been holding back millions of doses of vaccine to guarantee that people can get a second shot, which provides maximum protection against COVID-19. Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require a second shot after the first vaccination. One-shot vaccines are still undergoing testing.

Criticizing the slow rollout of the vaccines under Trump administration, Biden predicted that “things will get worse before they get better" when it comes to the pandemic.

“We need to be honest — the next few weeks and months are going to be very tough, very tough for our nation. Maybe the toughest during this entire pandemic," Biden said during remarks in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday.

Later, before the holiday season started, top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said, the US is headed for the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic in the upcoming weeks as Americans will see the effects of the holiday season.

"The reason I'm concerned and my colleagues in public health are concerned also is that we very well might see a post-seasonal, in the sense of Christmas, New Year's, surge," CNN quoted Fauci as saying. "We are really at a very critical point.... So I share the concern of President-elect Biden that as we get into the next few weeks, it might actually get worse," Fauci added.

Biden says he intends to speed up vaccinations by having the federal government deliver more vaccines and take a stronger role ensuring that they are being administered.

The American Hospital Association estimates that the nation would need to vaccinate 1.8 million people a day, every day, from Jan. 1 to May 31, to reach the goal of having widespread immunity by the summer. That's also called “herd immunity" and would involve vaccinating at least 75% of the population.

Biden has set a goal of administering 100 million shots in the first 100 days of his administration. He's previously said that he and Vice-President elect Kamala Harris have been talking with state and local leaders about an approach that meshes the efforts of governments at all levels. Among the specifics: opening up vaccination centers and sending mobile vaccine units to hard-to-reach communities.

“The top thing is that there’s not a coordinated national plan," Biden adviser Rick Bright told The Associated Press. Bright has a doctoral degree in immunology and headed a government biodefense agency until his ouster last year in what he says was retaliation for warning the Trump administration the nation was unprepared for a pandemic.

The Biden transition office said its experts believe that pushing out available vaccine as fast as possible will not create problems for people needing their second dose. Biden will make broader use of a Cold War-era law to direct private industry to supply materials for vaccine production, should that become necessary, his office said.

Former Food and Drug Administration head Mark McClellan said he agrees with Biden's decision, but the increased supply of vaccines has to be coupled with steps to get shots actually administered to people.

“We're holding back more doses than we really need to," McClellan said in an interview. But “this needs to be combined with steps to increase the administration of vaccines, or it won't make much difference." McClellan, who served under former Republican President George W. Bush, now leads a health policy center at Duke University.

Biden announced his plan after eight Democratic governors wrote the Trump administration on Friday urging it to do as much.

“The federal government currently has upwards of 50% of currently produced vaccines held back," the governors wrote. “While some of these life-saving vaccines are sitting in Pfizer freezers, our nation is losing 2,661 Americans each day, according to the latest seven-day average. The failure to distribute these doses to states who request them is unconscionable and unacceptable. We demand that the federal government begin distributing these reserved doses to states immediately."

(With input from agencies)





