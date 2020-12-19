Biden to get vaccine on Monday, Pence says 'didn't feel a thing' as he gets dose

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, will get COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday, while Vice President Mike Pence and the leaders of the House and Senate received their first doses on Friday reassuring the public that the shot is safe. However, President Donald Trump remained largely out of sight for five days during the largest vaccination campaign in American history.

Speaking at a television event, Pence described the milestone as “a medical miracle" that could eventually put an end to the pandemic that has killed more than 310,000 people in America alone.

“I didn’t feel a thing. Well done," Pence told the technicians from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday morning as he became the highest-ranking U.S. official to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, the first authorized in the U.S.

The Vice President tweeted, We gather at the end of a historic week to affirm to the American people that hope is on the way. Second Lady and I were honored to step forward and receive the Safe and Effective Coronavirus Vaccine and we hope it will be a source of confidence & comfort for the American people

Later, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, tweeted photos of themselves receiving the vaccine from the Capitol physician, who urged all members of Congress to join them.

The public displays come as top U.S. health officials are trying to persuade regular Americans who may be skeptical of the vaccinations to get them to pave the way for the end of the pandemic.

A recent survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that only about half of Americans want to get the vaccine as soon as possible. Another quarter of the public isn’t sure, while the remaining quarter says they aren’t interested. Some simply oppose vaccines in general. Others are concerned that the injections have been rushed and want to see how the rollout goes.

Trump, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 in October, has been largely absent from the effort to sell the American public on what aides hope will be a key part of his legacy. He has held no public events to trumpet the rollout. He hasn't said when he will be inoculated. And he has tweeted fewer than a handful of times about the shot despite sending a flurry of tweets about other topics.

Instead, Pence has been the one in the spotlight highlighting the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, touring a production facility this week before headlining Friday's event. Pence didn’t flinch during the quick prick, nor did his wife, Karen.

The President did appear at a White House “summit" ahead of the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the Pfizer vaccine last week. But many Trump aides are puzzled by his low profile now that the vaccine is actually being injected. They see it as a missed opportunity for the president, who leaves office on Jan. 20, to claim credit for helping oversee the speedy development and deployment of the vaccine that is expected to finally contain the virus.

Trump himself has fretted about credit going to his successor, Biden, who will preside over the bulk of the nationwide injection campaign next year.

“Don’t let Joe Biden take credit for the vaccines," Trump has told reporters. “Don’t let him take credit for the vaccines because the vaccines were me, and I pushed people harder than they’ve ever been pushed before."

Meanwhile, New York state shattered its record for the most daily cases since the start of the pandemic, reporting more than 12,000 new infections. Michigan began lifting a partial lockdown as its outbreak eases. Florida reported 13,000 new cases, as infections reach the level of the peak of the state’s outbreak in July.

“Millions of Americans are waiting for shots, many of whom are workers on the front lines of this pandemic," tweeted Democratic Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia, who was among those to receive one. “I am not more important than they are, but national leaders must lead by example."

