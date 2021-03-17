OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Biden to invest $12 billion to increase COVID-19 testing in schools

The Biden administration will send more than $12 billion to states to increase Covid-19 testing across the country and help schools reopen safely, the administration said Wednesday.

The US Department of Health and Human Services is allocating $10 billion to help states support screening for teachers, staff, and students, according to a statement. Another $2.25 billion will support scaled-up testing in underserved populations and development of new guidance on screening in schools, workplaces, and congregate settings.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
File Photo: The J&J jab won approval from the European Union on Thursday

Johnson & Johnson single-shot jab effective against Covid variants: WHO experts

2 min read . 09:40 PM IST
(Photo: AP)

UK says more than 25 million people have had first COVID shot

1 min read . 09:23 PM IST
Photo: AFP

Illegal trade of cigarettes skyrockets during pandemic

1 min read . 09:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri during release of the book

Over 10.75 lakh houses constructed under PMAY-U during Covid-19 pandemic: Puri

1 min read . 08:54 PM IST

Lawmakers as well as parents have been increasingly concerned about getting children back into schools and resuming their educational and social development. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky told lawmakers in a congressional hearing Wednesday that the agency is looking to update its guidance on social distancing in schools.

“HHS will continue to expand our capacity to get testing to the individuals and the places that need it most, so we can prevent transmission of the virus and defeat the pandemic," HHS Acting Secretary Norris Cochran said in the statement.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout