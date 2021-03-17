Subscribe
Home >News >World >Biden to invest $12 billion to increase COVID-19 testing in schools

Biden to invest $12 billion to increase COVID-19 testing in schools

US President Joe Biden
1 min read . 10:13 PM IST Bloomberg

Lawmakers as well as parents have been increasingly concerned about getting children back into schools and resuming their educational and social development

The Biden administration will send more than $12 billion to states to increase Covid-19 testing across the country and help schools reopen safely, the administration said Wednesday.

The Biden administration will send more than $12 billion to states to increase Covid-19 testing across the country and help schools reopen safely, the administration said Wednesday.

The US Department of Health and Human Services is allocating $10 billion to help states support screening for teachers, staff, and students, according to a statement. Another $2.25 billion will support scaled-up testing in underserved populations and development of new guidance on screening in schools, workplaces, and congregate settings.

The US Department of Health and Human Services is allocating $10 billion to help states support screening for teachers, staff, and students, according to a statement. Another $2.25 billion will support scaled-up testing in underserved populations and development of new guidance on screening in schools, workplaces, and congregate settings.

Lawmakers as well as parents have been increasingly concerned about getting children back into schools and resuming their educational and social development. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky told lawmakers in a congressional hearing Wednesday that the agency is looking to update its guidance on social distancing in schools.

“HHS will continue to expand our capacity to get testing to the individuals and the places that need it most, so we can prevent transmission of the virus and defeat the pandemic," HHS Acting Secretary Norris Cochran said in the statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

