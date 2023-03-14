Biden to issue executive order to strengthen gun background checks
- President directs cabinet to team with law enforcement, educators on public-awareness campaigns around red-flag laws
President Biden on Tuesday is expected to announce an executive order aimed at reducing gun violence, including increasing background checks, while visiting the area of a January mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif.
The White House said Mr. Biden’s actions are designed to move the U.S. “as close to universal background checks as possible" without the passage of legislation in Congress, where partisan divides have left most gun-safety legislation dead on arrival.
Under the new order, Mr. Biden will direct the Justice Department to step up FBI background checks of would-be gun buyers and take steps to ensure firearms dealers who have had their licenses revoked can’t continue to sell guns, senior administration officials said.
The president is also urging the independent Federal Trade Commission to produce a public report examining how manufacturers market guns, with a specific focus on marketing directed toward minors, including through the use of military imagery.
Last year, Mr. Biden signed the widest firearms legislation in decades after lawmakers on a bipartisan basis approved a requirement that background checks cover the juvenile and mental-health records of gun purchasers under 21 years of age. The law also encouraged states to enact extreme risk-protection orders, also known as red-flag laws, to allow people to petition a court to remove guns from people deemed dangerous.
In a call with reporters previewing the new steps Monday, the White House argued those red-flag laws, which are in place in 19 states and Washington, D.C., are only effective if the public knows how to use them.
Mr. Biden’s new order directs his cabinet to join with law enforcement, healthcare providers and educators on public-awareness campaigns around red-flag laws, and asks them to expand existing federal campaigns that promote safe storage of firearms. He is also asking the Transportation Department and DOJ to crack down on the loss or theft of firearms during shipment between federally licensed firearms dealers.
The stop marks Mr. Biden’s first visit to Monterey Park since a gunman opened fire on a roomful of people celebrating the Lunar New Year, leaving 11 dead. Law-enforcement officials at the time said the gunman, Huu Can Tran, took his own life after officers later surrounded his vehicle about 30 miles from where the shooting took place.
White House officials said Mr. Biden continues to believe Congress should pass a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and make background checks universal, but is using his authority to take the limited actions available at his disposal.
“We owe this to the lives that have been lost, the families who have lost their loved ones," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday.
It couldn’t be determined whether Mr. Biden will meet with the family members of Monterey Park victims during his visit, which is part of a broader swing through the West Coast this week.
Advocates for stricter gun laws celebrated Mr. Biden’s move. John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, said the actions were “the latest example of President Biden’s leadership on gun safety."
The National Rifle Association said the administration’s actions wouldn’t reduce crime. “Until President Biden and his allies decide to go after violent criminals, violence will continue to spiral out of control as it has," the group said.
On Monday, the president attended a summit in San Diego with his counterparts from Australia and the United Kingdom aimed at boosting their military capabilities in the Indo-Pacific in a bid to counter China’s growing armed forces. Mr. Biden is scheduled to promote his plan to lower prescription-drug costs in Nevada on Wednesday.
The trip also includes fundraising stops as the president prepares to launch a likely re-election campaign.
Write to Sabrina Siddiqui at sabrina.siddiqui@wsj.com and Andrew Restuccia at andrew.restuccia@wsj.com