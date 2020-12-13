Biden to join climate accord the day he takes office

As Paris Agreement turned five on Saturday, President-elect Joe Biden pledged to join the climate accord the day that he takes office.

On Saturday, Biden tweeted, under a Biden-Harris Administration, we will rejoin the Paris Agreement on day one and lead the world in the fight against climate change.

Under a Biden-Harris Administration, we will rejoin the Paris Agreement on day one and lead the world in the fight against climate change. pic.twitter.com/dHSsXRk35h — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 12, 2020

The United States which was once a significant part of the Paris Agreement quit the climate accord under President Donald Trump.

In another tweet Biden writes, We’re going to rally the world to push our progress further and faster and tackle the climate crisis head-on.

Last month, Trump defended his decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord, calling it "unfair and one-sided".

The United States formally left the 2015 Paris accord in November, becoming the first country to ever withdraw from an international climate change pact.

"I withdrew the United States from the unfair and one-sided Paris Climate accord, a very unfair act for the United States," Trump said on the sidelines of a virtual G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia.

"The Paris accord was not designed to save the environment. It was designed to kill the American economy.

Five years ago today, the world gathered to adopt the Paris Agreement on climate change.



And in 39 days, the United States is going to rejoin it.



We’re going to rally the world to push our progress further and faster and tackle the climate crisis head-on. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 12, 2020

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on every country to declare a "climate emergency" on Saturday, as world leaders marking the fifth anniversary of the Paris climate accord made mostly incremental pledges relative to the scale of the crisis.

Guterres made his call at a summit aimed at building on momentum behind the Paris deal.

"Can anybody still deny that we are facing a dramatic emergency?" Guterres, a former Portuguese prime minister who has made climate change his signature issue, said via video.

"That is why today, I call on all leaders worldwide to declare a State of Climate Emergency in their countries until carbon neutrality is reached."

Nevertheless, the dozens of leaders who spoke mostly offered tweaks to existing commitments or promises of bolder moves before crucial talks in Glasgow in late 2021, rather than breakthrough new policies to hasten the end of fossil fuels.

With the impacts of climate change increasingly stark since the Paris deal was struck - ranging from wildfires in Australia and California to collapsing ice sheets - popular pressure has grown on leaders to listen to warnings from scientists.

Britain, co-hosting the summit, made one of the clearest new commitments, announcing late on Friday it would stop direct government support for overseas fossil fuel projects.

Campaigners hailed the move for putting pressure on other G7 economies to restrict support for oil and gas companies.

Renewed pledges to back Paris from countries such as India, Germany and France were welcomed less in terms of substance and more for keeping alive hopes of faster action to meet the monumental challenge of halving global emissions by 2030 in line with the Paris deal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via