Biden to offer $2 billion aid and weapons as Zelensky visits for U.S

But it is unclear if there will be substantial aid for Ukraine in the next Congress. House Republicans have vowed to more closely scrutinize Biden’s financial assistance to Ukraine next year. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is likely to be the next speaker, has said Ukraine will no longer receive a “blank check" from the US — and Biden, ahead of the November midterm elections, said he was “worried" Republicans would slash aid to the embattled country if they took control of Congress.