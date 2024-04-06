Biden to Promote Student Loan ‘Plan B’ in Wisconsin College Town
President Joe Biden plans to tout his administration’s alternative broad-based student-debt relief plan on Monday, according to a White House official, while he’s in Madison, Wisconsin — a city that’s home to thousands of college students in a 2024 battleground state.
