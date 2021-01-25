OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official
US President Joe Biden signs executive orders. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden signs executive orders. (AFP)

Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 07:40 AM IST AFP

Biden will also extend the ban to travelers who have recently been to South Africa

President Joe Biden will announce he is re-imposing a Covid-19 travel ban on most non-US citizens who have been in Britain, Brazil, Ireland and much of Europe, a White House official said Sunday, as the new administration ramps up its pandemic response.

Biden will also extend the ban to travelers who have recently been to South Africa amid warnings that new, more transmissible coronavirus variants are already establishing themselves in the United States, the official said, confirming US media reports.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Udyam Sarathi: Adityanath launches app for youth to explore self-employment

1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
DGGI sources said that the eighth chartered accountant was arrested yesterday along with his four business accomplices in Jaipur

8 Chartered Accountants among 258 arrested in GST fake invoice frauds

2 min read . 07:57 AM IST
Young voters take selfie after voting in the fourth phase of the Bihar assembly elections.

National voters' day: President Kovid to virtually inaugurate the event today

2 min read . 07:47 AM IST
US President Joe Biden signs executive orders.

Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

1 min read . 07:40 AM IST

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout