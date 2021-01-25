Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 07:40 AM IST
Biden will also extend the ban to travelers who have recently been to South Africa
President Joe Biden will announce he is re-imposing a Covid-19 travel ban on most non-US citizens who have been in Britain, Brazil, Ireland and much of Europe, a White House official said Sunday, as the new administration ramps up its pandemic response.
Biden will also extend the ban to travelers who have recently been to South Africa amid warnings that new, more transmissible coronavirus variants are already establishing themselves in the United States, the official said, confirming US media reports.
Udyam Sarathi: Adityanath launches app for youth to explore self-employment1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
8 Chartered Accountants among 258 arrested in GST fake invoice frauds2 min read . 07:57 AM IST
National voters' day: President Kovid to virtually inaugurate the event today2 min read . 07:47 AM IST
Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official1 min read . 07:40 AM IST
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.