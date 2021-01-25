Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

Biden will also extend the ban to travelers who have recently been to South Africa

President Joe Biden will announce he is re-imposing a Covid-19 travel ban on most non-US citizens who have been in Britain, Brazil, Ireland and much of Europe, a White House official said Sunday, as the new administration ramps up its pandemic response.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

