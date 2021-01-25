Subscribe
Home >News >World >Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official
US President Joe Biden signs executive orders.

Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

1 min read . 07:40 AM IST AFP

Biden will also extend the ban to travelers who have recently been to South Africa

President Joe Biden will announce he is re-imposing a Covid-19 travel ban on most non-US citizens who have been in Britain, Brazil, Ireland and much of Europe, a White House official said Sunday, as the new administration ramps up its pandemic response.

President Joe Biden will announce he is re-imposing a Covid-19 travel ban on most non-US citizens who have been in Britain, Brazil, Ireland and much of Europe, a White House official said Sunday, as the new administration ramps up its pandemic response.

Biden will also extend the ban to travelers who have recently been to South Africa amid warnings that new, more transmissible coronavirus variants are already establishing themselves in the United States, the official said, confirming US media reports.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

