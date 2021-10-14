Biden to speak on Covid as US nears new boosters, kids’ shots

Meanwhile, there are mixed signals in the U.S. vaccination campaign. The Biden administration says its push to impose employer vaccine mandates has driven a surge of shots in recent weeks, though the pace of new inoculations, excluding boosters, has slowed substantially since they were first available. About 440,000 people got a first or second shot on Wednesday, down from a pace of millions per day in the spring at the height of the effort. Including booster shots, the U.S. is administering about 800,000 doses a day.