Biden to Visit Angola in December, Fulfilling Vow to Visit Africa

US President Joe Biden will visit Angola in the first week of December, honoring his pledge to visit the continent of Africa just weeks before leaving office.

Bloomberg
Published16 Oct 2024, 10:02 PM IST
Biden to Visit Angola in December, Fulfilling Vow to Visit Africa
Biden to Visit Angola in December, Fulfilling Vow to Visit Africa

US President Joe Biden will visit Angola in the first week of December, honoring his pledge to visit the continent of Africa just weeks before leaving office.

Biden will “celebrate the transformation of the US-Angola relationship, recognize Angola’s role as a strategic partner and regional leader and meet with President Lourenco about ways to increase our collaboration on security, health and economic partnerships,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday, announcing the trip.

“The value of strong alliances and partnerships in the defense of freedom has never resonated more in Europe, in Africa and beyond. These visits demonstrate the president’s unwavering commitment to revitalize these relationships for our shared security and prosperity,” she added.

Biden had originally planned to visit Angola earlier in October, but that trip — and one to Germany — were postponed as he decided to remain in the US to handle the preparations and federal response to Hurricane Milton. The president also rescheduled his trip to Germany and is slated to depart Thursday. 

Both trips highlight Biden’s priorities of strengthening ties with US allies and expanding US economic and security links in Africa. The president has sought to deepen the US commitment to the continent in a bid to counter claims that Africa has again taken a backseat to other US priorities and to push back on growing Chinese and Russian influence there. 

Investment in the Lobito corridor, a railway project that will haul critical minerals from central Africa’s copper belt to an Atlantic port in Angola, is expected to be one of the highlights of Biden’s trip. 

Biden has criticized China’s Belt & Road Initiative, calling it a “debt and noose agreement” that saddles developing countries with financial burdens as he seeks to present the US as a better investment partner on the continent.

The Angola trip caps years of diplomacy aimed at bolstering US relationships on the continent, which included hosting counterparts in Washington and deploying top administration figures to Africa.

Biden hosted Lourenço last November at the White House, where he told him that “America is all in on Africa.” In 2022, he hosted the African Leaders Summit in Washington and in May of this year he hosted a state dinner for Kenyan President William Ruto. 

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is seeking to become the first Black woman president in US history, visited Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia in March 2023 and First Lady Jill Biden has traveled to Namibia and Kenya.

The president’s trip this week to Germany is his first abroad since he withdrew from the presidential race in July and endorsed Harris. 

With assistance from Jenny Leonard.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 10:02 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldBiden to Visit Angola in December, Fulfilling Vow to Visit Africa

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.25
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.26%)

    Tata Power share price

    460.35
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-0.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    350.85
    03:57 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    1.65 (0.47%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    285.65
    03:49 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,813.30
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    264.65 (5.82%)

    Page Industries share price

    46,699.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    409.95 (0.89%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,294.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -107.7 (-0.7%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -14.05 (-0.75%)
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,381.40
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -305.5 (-6.52%)

    Oil India share price

    526.95
    03:56 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -32.35 (-5.78%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,588.50
    03:59 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -83.5 (-4.99%)

    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India share price

    14,898.50
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -772.05 (-4.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.20
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    93.5 (7.58%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    438.75
    03:50 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    30.65 (7.51%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,482.90
    03:54 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    318.95 (6.18%)

    Nuvama Wealth Management share price

    7,327.40
    03:51 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    425.8 (6.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.