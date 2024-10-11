Biden to Visit Florida on Sunday to Survey Damage From Milton

President Joe Biden will travel to Florida on Sunday to see firsthand the damage from Hurricane Milton, the second of two powerful storms that have battered the state in recent weeks and became a political issue in the 2024 election.

Bloomberg
Published11 Oct 2024, 10:15 PM IST
Biden to Visit Florida on Sunday to Survey Damage From Milton
Biden to Visit Florida on Sunday to Survey Damage From Milton

President Joe Biden will travel to Florida on Sunday to see firsthand the damage from Hurricane Milton, the second of two powerful storms that have battered the state in recent weeks and became a political issue in the 2024 election.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have sought to assure voters — in particular those devastated by the storms — that they are doing all they can to help with the response and recovery efforts, seeking to counter claims from Republican former President Donald Trump that the administration is not doing enough.

The White House announced Biden’s travel plans in a statement on Friday.

The president lambasted Trump on Wednesday for what he said were “outright lies” about the federal response, singling out unfounded claims about how much aid was being offered to victims. Harris has also accused Trump and Republican critics of spreading misinformation and warned that it threatens to undercut efforts to help communities in need.

An earlier storm — Helene, which struck the US southeast last month and tore across several states, including the battlegrounds of Georgia and North Carolina — saw the two presidential candidates shift their travel plans and visit affected areas seeking to convince voters they would be best prepared to handle such disasters.

Biden has also sought to rebut Trump’s assertions that the White House is not acting forcefully to address the disasters. Earlier this month, Biden visited four states — including Florida — in the aftermath of Helene, which brought heavy rains and flooding that killed more than 230 people. 

The president has also held daily briefings and spoken from the White House this week ahead of Milton and in the aftermath of the storm, including urging Congress to return early from a pre-election recess to pass additional aid. House Speaker Mike Johnson discounted that idea Thursday, meaning neogtiations over funding are unlikely before November’s election.

The full scope of Milton’s destruction won’t be known for days. While the storm surge was lower than feared, Milton’s high winds and rain destroyed homes and crops and left millions without power. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the death toll stood at 10 during a briefing Thursday.

It’s unclear if Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will meet with Biden during the visit. DeSantis joined the president in 2022 when they surveyed the damage from another powerful storm, Hurricane Ian, and in 2021 after the Surfside building collapse. 

They did not meet when Biden visited the state earlier this month but the president said the two have spoken by phone to address Milton. DeSantis sought the GOP presidential nomination this cycle before dropping out and endorsing Trump. 

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 10:15 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldBiden to Visit Florida on Sunday to Survey Damage From Milton

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial share price

    153.85
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    8.75 (6.03%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,141.15
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    200.65 (3.38%)

    Page Industries share price

    45,400.00
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1264.7 (2.87%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,839.55
    03:57 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    29.55 (1.63%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,645.00-50.00
      Chennai
      76,651.00-50.00
      Delhi
      76,803.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      76,655.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.