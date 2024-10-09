Biden Touts Plan to Replace US Lead Pipes in Swing-State Stop

President Joe Biden announced a plan to replace all lead pipes in the country over the next 10 years, pledging an additional $2.6 billion from the Environmental Protection Agency to improve drinking water during a visit to the election battleground state of Wisconsin.

Bloomberg
Published9 Oct 2024, 01:18 AM IST
Biden Touts Plan to Replace US Lead Pipes in Swing-State Stop
Biden Touts Plan to Replace US Lead Pipes in Swing-State Stop

President Joe Biden announced a plan to replace all lead pipes in the country over the next 10 years, pledging an additional $2.6 billion from the Environmental Protection Agency to improve drinking water during a visit to the election battleground state of Wisconsin.

“I’m here today to tell you that I’m finally insisting it get prioritized and insisting it get done,” Biden said Tuesday, casting it as a move that would have far-reaching positive impacts on public health while also being a boon for workers. “It’s good for our economy and it’s good for our jobs.”

As part of the plan, 49% of the funding will go to disadvantaged communities as grants or principal loan forgiveness. The agency will also unveil the availability of $35 million in competitive grants for reducing lead in drinking water.

Biden spoke from Milwaukee, where $30 million to replace lead pipes from his hallmark infrastructure law is accelerating the timeline for completing the task to a decade from 60 years, according to the White House.

He used the visit to Wisconsin, one of the seven swing states that will determine November’s election between Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, to hail the Democratic presidential nominee he wants to succeed him in the White House.

Biden said the lead-pipe initiative was “one of the many reasons Kamala and I fought so hard to pass the bipartisan infrastructure law” — a measure he said was intended “not only to modernize our nation’s infrastructure, roads, bridges, ports, airports, transit, electric grids, portable high speed broadband, but also to get rid of the godforsaken lead pipes.”

And he jabbed at Trump — without mentioning him directly — and the Republican Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson.

“There’s some folks who don’t have any problem leaving people behind, like my predecessor in the White House and his allies in Congress, like your senator, Ron Johnson, who voted against it,” Biden said. 

“He calls it a radical agenda,” he continued. “I don’t think there’s a damn thing radical about protecting kids from lead poisoning. Protecting women from low birth rates, protecting from brain damage, so much more.”

The administration is highlighting multimillion-dollar investments to finish lead pipe replacements in many other cities within a decade, including Detroit, Pittsburgh, Denver and Akron, Ohio, and St. Paul, Minnesota. In other cities like Benton Harbor, Michigan, and Edgerton, Wisconsin, the replacement of all lead pipes has been completed. 

“There has never been more federal funding available to remove lead pipes. And let me just add that investing in our water infrastructure is not only an investment in public health, it’s an investment in local economies,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a statement. “For every $1 billion invested in water infrastructure, we create approximately 15,500 jobs.”

Wisconsin is part of the so-called Democratic blue wall of northern states critical to the election’s outcome — battlegrounds where the campaigns are in a pitched fight to win over working-class voters worried about jobs and high prices. 

A Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll from September found Harris leading Trump by 51% to 48% in Wisconsin among likely voters. 

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Oct 2024, 01:18 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldBiden Touts Plan to Replace US Lead Pipes in Swing-State Stop

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.55
    03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.75 (-2.89%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    280.20
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    12.85 (4.81%)

    Tata Motors share price

    919.85
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -8.25 (-0.89%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    126.80
    03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.6%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Trent share price

    8,047.80
    03:41 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    598.35 (8.03%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,557.00
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    1061.15 (7.86%)

    IPCA Laboratories share price

    1,536.90
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    50.6 (3.4%)

    Coforge share price

    7,323.60
    03:44 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    115.45 (1.6%)
    More from 52 Week High

    NMDC share price

    219.10
    03:42 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -9.7 (-4.24%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    948.70
    03:28 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -33.25 (-3.39%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,732.15
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -54.8 (-3.07%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.55
    03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Varun Beverages share price

    589.90
    03:50 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    48.1 (8.88%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price

    228.95
    03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    18.65 (8.87%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,683.40
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    214.9 (8.71%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,662.90
    03:49 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    126.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,461.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,613.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.