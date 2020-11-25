Biden transition moves quickly after Trump agrees to share resources

Biden transition moves quickly after Trump agrees to share resources7 min read . 10:33 AM IST
- Trump administration grants approval for Biden to receive president’s daily intelligence brief
President-elect Joe Biden is moving quickly to take advantage of government resources for his transition to the White House after the Trump administration ended a 16-day stalemate and announced its intention to begin cooperating with his team.
The White House formally granted approval Tuesday to the government’s intelligence arm to give Mr. Biden the president’s daily intelligence brief, according to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Lawmakers of both parties had argued the step was necessary to ensure the president-elect was prepared to protect U.S. interests as soon as he takes office Jan. 20.
