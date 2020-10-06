Biden, Trump swap roles after president’s coronavirus diagnosis

Joe Biden, after facing months of criticism from President Trump for sticking close to his Delaware home, is now traveling around the country. Mr. Trump, who held campaign rallies throughout the summer, is sick with the coronavirus and off the trail.

The sudden candidate role reversal has thrust the already turbulent campaign into a new stage less than 30 days before Election Day. Mr. Trump, trailing in the polls with more than 3 million early votes cast, according to data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida, faces new challenges in closing the gap with the Democratic presidential nominee. Mr. Biden has the battleground states mostly to himself for in-person campaigning now.

Before departing for Florida on Monday, Mr. Biden told reporters that he was “reluctant to comment on the president’s health."

“I was glad to see the president speaking and recording videos over the weekend," Mr. Biden said later at an event with Cuban Americans in Miami. “Now that he’s busy tweeting campaign messages, I would ask him to do this: Listen to the scientists—support masks."

Mr. Trump and his allies, meanwhile, sought to project strength even as he remained out of view. He left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and returned to the White House Monday evening, planning to continue his treatment there. His staff was also making plans to put the president’s children and Vice President Mike Pence in the spotlight this week.

The president made clear he wanted to get back out there, tweeting: “Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!! “

The campaign announced a virtual event Monday night with Mr. Pence; Donald Trump Jr.; his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle; and Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump.

“There is this common sense that the president has been fighting for us and now it’s our turn to fight for him," said campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp. “It is still an aggressive push. While we can’t replace the president, there’s such a coordinated effort."

Still, Republican donor Dan Eberhart said: “Trump being off the trail worries everyone in the Republican galaxy."

Trump campaign officials sought to reassure staff over the weekend, telling them on a call Saturday that they had been in touch with the president and that he is actively engaged with the campaign. Mr. Pence also spoke to campaign staff Saturday, a person familiar with the calls said.

Mr. Pence is under pressure ahead of Wednesday’s vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City as the public face of the Trump campaign to defend the administration’s response to the coronavirus. The Trump team is facing criticism for holding rallies with large, unmasked crowds packed into airport hangars, for a Supreme Court nomination rollout where attendees didn’t follow social-distancing guidelines, and for holding a fundraiser in New Jersey last week after one aide had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Mr. Pence will campaign in Arizona later this week, following the debate.

The campaign says they have followed safety guidelines such as temperature checks and offering masks at their events, and the White House has defended the decision to travel for the fundraiser as being approved by operations officials.

The vice president briefed reporters as he left Washington for Utah Monday, saying: “I spoke to the president a little while back and he sounded great."

Dr. Sean Conley, the physician to the president, said at a news briefing Monday that Mr. Trump could safely return to the White House to continue his recovery. Looking ahead, he said: “As far as travel goes, we’ll see."

Meanwhile, infections have increased in the White House. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany became the 12th aide to contract the virus. Aides who were in Cleveland for the presidential debate were getting tested for the coronavirus, though those without symptoms were still going to the campaign office in Virginia.

Mr. Trump’s diagnosis has cast doubt over the remaining two presidential debates in October. Asked if the debates should continue, Mr. Biden said: “Listen to the science. If scientists say that it’s safe…then I think that’s fine."

Mr. Biden’s campaign said during the weekend that he has followed all U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and noted that he was more than 12 feet away from the president during last Tuesday’s debate in Cleveland and didn’t come into close contact with him. Mr. Biden released three negative coronavirus test results between Friday and Sunday.

A Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll released Sunday found that Mr. Biden leads the president, 53% to 39%, among registered voters. The poll was conducted in the two days after the debate but before Mr. Trump’s diagnosis.

Doug Sosnik, a White House adviser to former President Clinton who is now with the advisory firm Brunswick Group, said in a memo to clients that to have a shot at 270 electoral votes, Mr. Trump needs to hold states that seemed favorable to Republicans this year but where polls show a competitive race, such as Ohio, Iowa and Georgia. He also needs to make up ground in other battlegrounds such as Florida and North Carolina.

“Unlike Biden, who has multiple paths to 270, Trump needs to go through several stages in the remaining days of the campaign to even be in the position to have a shot at getting re-elected," Mr. Sosnik wrote.

Mr. Trump’s campaign says they see closer numbers in their internal polling, arguing that they are leading or tied in key battleground states. They also say their ground organization, which has been in the field for months, gives them an edge.

Following Monday’s trip to Florida, Mr. Biden planned to join running mate Kamala Harris in Arizona on Thursday. He is expected to campaign Friday on the West Coast.

Both presidential campaigns are concentrating the bulk of their TV ads this week in the battlegrounds of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to data from political ad tracker Kantar/CMAG.

Kristin Healey, a mortgage underwriter in Potterville, Mich., said she figured Mr. Trump would get the virus eventually, citing how active the president had been on the campaign trail. Ms. Healey, 46 years old, said she thought Mr. Trump probably shouldn’t have risked spreading the virus by leaving his hospital quarters Sunday to wave to his supporters.

“While I don’t think it was the best idea, I understand why he did it, and I think it was just to show that he was up and around and OK," said Ms. Healey, who voted for Mr. Trump in 2016 and plans to vote for him again.

Sara Williamson, 84, of Canyon Lake, Texas, said she hopes Mr. Trump’s illness makes him take the pandemic more seriously and treat people with more empathy, “but I don’t know if he’s been sick enough to do that."

Ms. Williamson, a self-described independent, voted for Republican John McCain in 2008 but has voted for Democrats for president ever since.

“This may be our last chance to vote given our age, but we both said we’d never vote Republican again," Ms. Williamson said, referring to herself and her husband, who is 89 years old. “I don’t think they’re even a party anymore. I think it’s Trump’s party now."

—Joshua Jamerson and Chad Day

contributed to this article.

Write to Catherine Lucey at catherine.lucey@wsj.com and Ken Thomas at ken.thomas@wsj.com

