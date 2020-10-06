Biden, Trump swap roles after president’s coronavirus diagnosis

Mr. Pence is under pressure ahead of Wednesday’s vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City as the public face of the Trump campaign to defend the administration’s response to the coronavirus. The Trump team is facing criticism for holding rallies with large, unmasked crowds packed into airport hangars, for a Supreme Court nomination rollout where attendees didn’t follow social-distancing guidelines, and for holding a fundraiser in New Jersey last week after one aide had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Mr. Pence will campaign in Arizona later this week, following the debate.