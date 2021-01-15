Biden announces $1.9 tn Covid rescue plan, says America can't afford to pass it

Unveiling the USD 1.9 trillion plan to revive the country's economy and combat the coronavirus, US President-elect Joe Biden said he knows it “does not come cheaply" but "America can’t afford to fail to pass the plan."

"We have no time to waste when it comes to getting this virus under control and building our economy back better," the incoming president said.

Tweeting ahead of his remarks Biden said: "We need to tackle the public health and economic crises we're facing head-on. That's why today, I'm announcing my American Rescue Plan. Together we'll change the course of the pandemic, build a bridge toward economic recovery, and invest in racial justice."

Biden said Thursday night that by investing now “boldly, smartly and with unwavering focus on American workers and families," the plan will strengthen the economy, address inequity and set America on a more sustainable financial course.

The Biden plan will ask Congress to approve up to $400 billion to combat the novel coronavirus so it can establish community vaccination sites across the United States and boost testing and tracing, Sputnik quoted from a release issued by Biden's transition team.

During his, 25 minutes speech Biden called the Trump administration’s rollout of coronavirus vaccines a “dismal failure" and said he will unveil his own plans on Friday to speed up inoculations.

In unveiling a $1.9 trillion plan for dealing with the pandemic, Biden said Thursday night that “this will be on the most challenging operational efforts we have ever undertaken as a nation."

He says that “we will have to move heaven and earth to get more people vaccinated."

Biden reiterated his priority is effectively combatting the twin crises of a pandemic and the sinking economy.

Biden said during a speech Thursday night that “we have to act now" to help the “millions of Americans, through no fault of their own," who have lost “the dignity and respect that comes with a job and a paycheck."

Vice President-elect Kamla Harris was also present during the event.

Biden's team, ahead of the speech, said that Biden's $1.9 trillion 'American Rescue Plan' is ambitious, but achievable, and will rescue the American economy and start beating the virus.

It further said, "Congress should act expeditiously to help working families, communities, and small businesses persevere through the pandemic."





