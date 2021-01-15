U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris looks on during a televised speech on the current economic and health crises

Biden announces $1.9 tn Covid rescue plan, says America can't afford to pass it

2 min read . 06:51 AM IST

US President-elect Joe Biden said he knows it does not come cheaply but America can’t afford to fail to pass the plan. He called the Trump administration’s rollout of coronavirus vaccines a dismal failure and he will unveil his own plans on Friday to speed up inoculations.