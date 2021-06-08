Biden unveils supply-chain plan to boost medicine, chip output

President Joe Biden released a multi-pronged strategy to secure critical supply chains in products ranging from medicines to microchips, and is also weighing a potential trade probe that could result in US tariffs on certain magnet imports, officials said.

The administration will establish a supply-chain disruptions task force to address near-term bottlenecks that can affect the economic recovery. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, together with her transportation and agriculture counterparts Pete Buttigieg and Tom Vilsack, will lead the team that will focus on supply-demand mismatches in areas like homebuilding and construction, semiconductors, transportation, agriculture and food, administration officials told reporters.

The White House is to release a 250-page report with assessments and an expansive list of recommendations on Tuesday, the officials said.

The plan to address not only the immediate issues but also prevent shortages in the longer term follows a 100-day review of supply-chain vulnerabilities that was conducted by a number of agencies and overseen by the White House. Biden has pledged to invest in the US’s domestic manufacturing capabilities and move the nation away from its reliance on adversaries -- including China -- for critical inputs.

The supply disruptions in those industries have caused price increases and extended delivery times, one official pointed out, while adding that the White House expects those problems to be transitory.

Magnet probe

As part of the immediate actions, the Commerce Department will evaluate whether to start an investigation to determine if imports of permanent magnets impair US national security.

The inquiry would be done under section 232 of the 1962 Trade Expansion Act, which allows for tariffs without a vote by Congress if imports are deemed a national security threat -- the same law former President Donald Trump used to institute duties on steel and aluminum shipments from other nations and regions including the European Union.

The investigation will specifically look at neodymium magnets that are crucial to creating a field for motors to run in perpetuity in everything from electric vehicles to missile guidance systems to wind turbines. China is the largest global producer of those magnets, which are made up of rare earths.

The administration will also start a trade “strike force," led by the US Trade Representative, to examine what tools the nation has to respond to other countries’ unfair trade practices, like subsidies.

The Biden administration will establish an inter-agency working group to identify US locations where sustainable production and processing of critical minerals can take place while adhering to environmental and labor standards.

To support the domestic battery-supply chain, the Department of Energy will release a national blueprint for lithium batteries and leverage about $17 billion in loan authority.

Among the recommendations are funding and financial incentives for electric vehicles and advanced battery production and the use of the Defense Production Act to expand production in critical sectors. The administration intends to be judicious and thoughtful in its deployment of the production act tool and would only use it after extensive stakeholder consultation, one of the officials said.

Semiconductors, pharmaceuticals

On semiconductors, the Commerce Department will increase information flow between producers and suppliers of chips as well as their end-users. The White House also recommends Congress appropriates at least $50 billion in funding for semiconductor research and production in the US -- a key pillar of a broader China competition bill that the Senate may approve on Tuesday.

The Health and Human Services Department will commit about $60 million from the Defense Production Act appropriation in the American Rescue Plan, which was passed earlier this year, toward new technologies to raise local capacity for active pharmaceutical ingredients, one of the officials said.

Though all sectors have unique problems, the administration found common themes in each of the supply chains it examined for this review, one official said. Those include hollowed-out capacity at home, misaligned market incentives, industrial policies adopted by competitor nations, geographic concentration and underinvestment in international cooperation.

Supply-chain resiliency and cooperation with allies and partners will be part of Biden’s trip to Europe later this week, the officials said. They stressed that while the White House doesn’t expect to produce everything at home, the goal is to diversify suppliers and make the US more reliant on allies and less on geopolitical competitors.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.