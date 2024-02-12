Biden Urges Netanyahu to Shield Rafah Civilians in Ground Attack
President Joe Biden urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to shield civilians in Gaza from an Israeli military operation in the southern city of Rafah, saying it shouldn’t proceed without a “credible and executable plan” for their safety and support.
