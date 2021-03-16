President Joe Biden’s tax plan will feature higher levies on corporations and wealthy Americans, with relief eyed for middle-class households, a White House economic aide said Tuesday.

“The key here is that the president believes strongly that the biggest corporations and those folks who have done extremely well over the last several decades should pay a bit more," Bharat Ramamurti, deputy director of the National Economic Council, said Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

One aim of Biden’s coming tax program will be to encourage large businesses and multinational corporations to boost their investments in the U.S., Ramamurti said. Wealthy individuals who have profited even during the Covid-19 crisis will be targeted for higher levies, he said.

Earlier: Biden Eyes First Major Tax Hike Since 1993 in Next Economic Plan

“We hope to work with Congress to accomplish those goals," Ramamurti said, without offering a timeline for any announcements. “The president’s tax plan is intended to make sure that middle-class families are not paying more than their fair share and that the wealthiest folks, who by and large have done quite well over the last several years, including during the last year, are paying a little bit more."

Asked how middle class might be defined, Ramamurti said, “A teacher and a nurse who collectively make, you know, $110,000, deserve relief. And what we’ve seen in the data is that families with that kind of profile have suffered."

Parents with kids have been given relief with expanded child-tax credits in the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill signed last week, Ramamurti said. But despite calls by Democratic lawmakers including House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro to make that measure permanent, White House aides Tuesday refrained from making such a commitment.

“I think time will tell whether or not this policy is made permanent," Heather Boushey, a member of the Council of Economic Advisers, said on MSNBC.

Ramamurti said that Biden has said “he’s interested at looking at that. Obviously we’re not quite" at that point yet.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via