Biden will have no greater ally than UK: Foreign minister Raab

US President-elect Joe Biden will have no closer ally or more dependable friend than Britain, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday, expressing excitement to work with the new administration.

"I am very confident from climate change to cooperation on coronavirus and counter-terrorism there is a huge bedrock of underlying interests and values that binds us very closely together ... He will have no greater ally, no more dependable friend than the United Kingdom," he told Sky News.

"I am very confident from climate change to cooperation on coronavirus and counter-terrorism there is a huge bedrock of underlying interests and values that binds us very closely together ... He will have no greater ally, no more dependable friend than the United Kingdom," he told Sky News.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Britain's congratulated Joe Biden on his win although the victory could pose problems for the prime minister because of Biden's vocal concerns over his Brexit policy.

Johnson, dubbed "Britain Trump" by the incumbent Donald Trump, has never met Biden and commentators have suggested he will have to work hard to foster the so-called "special relationship" between the close allies.

Democrat Joe Biden defeated incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election that started on November 3.

Biden won 284 Electoral College votes, according to the AP, which earlier had called Arizona for the Democrat. Several other networks have yet to call Arizona, leaving Biden with 273 Electoral College votes in their counts, still plenty to claim the presidency.

Biden’s running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris, 56, becomes the first Black and Indian-American woman to serve as vice president, a glimpse at a coming generational shift in the party.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.