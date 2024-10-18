Biden Will Send Blinken to Israel In Aftermath of Sinwar’s Death

President Joe Biden said he’s sending Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Israel as part of efforts end the war with Hamas following the death of its leader Yahya Sinwar.

Bloomberg
Published18 Oct 2024, 02:30 AM IST
Biden Will Send Blinken to Israel In Aftermath of Sinwar’s Death
Biden Will Send Blinken to Israel In Aftermath of Sinwar’s Death

President Joe Biden said he’s sending Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Israel as part of efforts end the war with Hamas following the death of its leader Yahya Sinwar.

Biden spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate Israel a day after Sinwar was killed by Israeli forces. He said he wants to work on freeing the hostages captured by Hamas in last year’s Oct. 7 attack and start planning for Gaza’s future.

“Now is the time to move on,” Biden told reporters after landing in Berlin, Germany. “Move on, move toward to a cease-fire in Gaza, make sure that we move in a direction that we’re going to be in a position to make things better for the whole world. It’s time for this war to end and bring these hostages home.”

He said Blinken would head to the region in four or five days, in what will be his 11th trip to the region since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, which is labeled a terrorist organization by the US and the European Union. Israel’s campaign in retaliation has killed more than 42,000 Palestinians, and it’s also opened up a conflict against another Iran-backed group, Hezbollah, in Lebanon.

Netanyahu issued a fresh statement around the time Biden spoke, saying that while Sinwar’s death doesn’t mark the end of the war in Gaza, “it’s the beginning of the end.”

“To the people of Gaza, I have a simple message: This war can end tomorrow,” the statement said. “It can end if Hamas lays down its arms and returns our hostages.”

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 02:30 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldBiden Will Send Blinken to Israel In Aftermath of Sinwar’s Death

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Vedanta share price

    472.05
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -14.75 (-3.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    152.35
    03:58 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -2.9 (-1.87%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    342.50
    03:55 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -8.35 (-2.38%)

    Tata Power share price

    450.05
    03:41 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -10.3 (-2.24%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,699.55
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    39.6 (2.39%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    339.20
    03:54 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    1.9 (0.56%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,860.80
    03:55 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    25.55 (0.53%)

    EPL share price

    267.80
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -3.9 (-1.44%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Oberoi Realty share price

    1,905.30
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -125.7 (-6.19%)

    Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

    623.10
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -39.7 (-5.99%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,039.00
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -65.25 (-5.91%)

    Havells India share price

    1,826.35
    03:53 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -113.2 (-5.84%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mphasis share price

    3,080.30
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    169.6 (5.83%)

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    214.50
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    10.45 (5.12%)

    HEG share price

    2,570.80
    03:44 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    90.65 (3.66%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    225.10
    03:48 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    7.6 (3.49%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,915.00510.00
      Chennai
      77,921.00510.00
      Delhi
      78,073.00510.00
      Kolkata
      77,925.00510.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.