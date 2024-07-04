Biden Wins Democratic Governors’ Backing After Crisis Meeting

Several leading Democratic governors said they were firmly behind President Joe Biden after a meeting at the White House following last week’s disastrous debate performance.

"The president was very clear that he is in this to win this," Maryland Governor Wes Moore told reporters after the gathering late Wednesday. "The president is our nominee. The president is our party leader. And the president has told us, and he was very clear back there, that he is in this to win this."

The gathering included more than 20 governors, with approximately half attending in person with the others participating virtually. It came as concerns mounted that Biden is sliding further in the polls against former president Donald Trump and as some donors and members of congress become increasingly vocal in calling for him to step down from the ticket.

"None of us are denying Thursday night was a bad performance," said Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, referring to Biden's debate, when he stumbled over answers and spoke in a raspy voice. "But it doesn't impact what I believe he's delivering."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also added in her support saying she’s convinced Biden can win after hearing his plans.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker had told CNN on Tuesday that he hadn't spoken to Biden since Thursday's debate and wanted him to address Americans and Democratic leaders to present his plans. Along with Pritzker, others present included California Governor Gavin Newsom and Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer, all three of whom have been widely touted as possible replacements. They didn't address reporters after the meeting but issued statements with similar sentiments and wording.

“I heard three words from the President - he’s all in. And so am I. Joe Biden’s had our back. Now it’s time to have his," said Newsom.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer wrote on X — “@Joebiden is our nominee. He’s in it to win it and I support him."

