Biden wins polls, but true test is yet to commence

Biden-era regulators may have a heavier hand than airlines felt under Trump. Debates over seat space could be revived, as could the levels of carbon emissions. His election also cuts both ways for car companies. The plan to renew and fund tax credits for EV purchases could empower manufacturers. Key watch items include concerns such as taxes and regulation, as well as trade—especially whether Biden will seek to improve global ties. He is expected to raise corporate taxes to 28% from 20% currently. His goal to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour from $7.25 could reduce profit and lead to some job cuts.