Biden won't veto Republican-led bill ending COVID emergency3 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 07:12 AM IST
This is the second time in the new Congress that the Biden administration has signaled opposition to a Republican measure, only to soften its stance and let the legislation eventually become law.
President Joe Biden won’t veto a Republican-led measure to end the national COVID emergency, despite having expressed strong objections against it earlier this year, ensuring the bill is on an easy path to becoming law.
